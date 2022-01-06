Jake Atlas suffers knee injury during Rampage tapings

Fenix was not the only casualty from last night’s AEW action as the recently-signed Jake Atlas also suffered a knee injury during his match against Adam Cole which was taped for Rampage and airing tomorrow.

Atlas was unable to finish the match with the original finish according to eye witness reports and was left holding his knee after he flew into a Cole superkick and landing awkwardly. The finish was changed as Atlas was unable to stand up properly.

Their match was set up during Dynamite and it was Atlas’ second match with the promotion following his debut on Dark.

Atlas, real name Kenny Marquez, has not addressed his injury publicly yet.