Impact Wrestling Report 1/6/21

Matt Stryker and D'Lo Brown are on the call.

The show begins with a recap of the last episode of last year. The build in features the Hard to Kill Main Event, Matt Cardona and W. Morrissey challenging World Champion, Moose for the belt this Saturday.

Match 1. Tasha Steelz, (with Savanah Evans) Lady Frost and Chelsea Green VS Jordynne Grace, Rachel Ellering and Rosemary (with Havok)

Tasha and Rachel start off for their teams. They trade go behinds and takedowns to start the match. Frost tags in and she takes a shoulder block from Ellering. They trade holds and Rosemary and Tasha tag in. They go right at each other with punches. Rosemary gets the best of that. Tasha connects with some chops and then a back elbow. Rosemary then locks on the Upside-down. Savanah breaks that up and floors Rosemary. Steelz gains a brief advantage, but Rosemary tags to Rachel, who goes on the offensive with a series of slams and suplexes. Frost tags in and takes a face plant reverse Russian. Grace tags in and works the body of Frost in the corner. Grace tags back in and hits a discus punch. Steelz tags in and so does Rosemary. Green then tags in and takes out everyone. Everyone spills to the floor except Lady Frost. She moonsaults everyone on the floor from the top rope.

Chelsea and Rachel end up in the ring and Chelsea hits the Unprettier for the win.

Winners. Green, Frost and Steelz

Moose cuts a promo backstage on his match at Hard to Kill. He claims he is the most dangerous, best World Champion in all of pro wrestling. He will prove that Saturday.

They run down the stacked Hard to Kill card next. Note ROH World Champion, Jonathan Grisham will face Chris Sabin for the championship. Join us Saturday for up to the minute results.

Match 2. Jonah VS Jake Something

Jake looks in absolutely amazing shape. Jonah looks ready to fight. They push each other around and exchange headlocks and shoulder blocks to start off. Jake finally hits a flying shoulder tackle and that takes Jonah off his feet. He gets up furious and we go to break.

As we return, Jonah now has Jake on the ground in pain. Jake gets to his feet, but Jonah able to fight him off until Jake hits a side body block. Jonah spills to the floor and Jake dives hard on to him. They get back in the ring, trade heavy blows. Jonah hits a clothesline and senton. He heads to the top and hits the splash and gets the pin.

Winner. Jonah

Jonah will face Josh Alexander at Hard to Kill. He stands tall in the ring, but Josh attacks him, running in post-match. Security hits the ring, but they keep breaking through the security to fight. Jonah eventually beats up all security. Jonah then takes out Josh and works over his injured back. He brings in a table next. Josh stops him for a second, but Jonah pins Josh in the corner and pummels him with the table. He then sets it up in the middle of the ring and places Josh on it. Jonah then splashes him threw the table. Alexander lays beaten as Jonah stands tall.

Maclin has a promo backstage about his match for the X Division Title this weekend.

Match 3. Mercedes Martinez VS Deonna Purrazzo (with Mathew Renwoldt)

Knockouts Champion, Mickey James joins commentary. Deonna goes right on the offensive on Martinez. She is manhandling Martinez with stomps and forearms. Martinez kicks out of a two count from Deonna’s ground and pound.

Martinez finally hits a clothesline out of the corner. Renwoldt does his best to distract Martinez. Deonna uses this time to start working the arms. She uses several variations of to wear down Mercedes. She then ties Martinez in a half nelson leg lock. Deonna rolls into a reverse headlock on the mat. Mickey points out Deonna is still focusing on her and not her opponent. Martinez breaks the hold and hits a back elbow. She then hits a spinebuster. Mercedes hits a Superman punch and sets Deonna up on the top rope. Deonna fights her off, but Mercedes hits a big boot. Purrazzo and Mercedes then topple to the arena floor after slugging it out on the apron.

Back from break, they are in a slugfest. Mercedes hits a ranna for a two count. Mercedes then connects with some vicious knee strikes and a DDT. She then hits another knee. She then hits the End is Near, but Purrazzo reverses the hold and locks on a double arm bar. Mercedes taps out.

Winner by submission, Deonna Purrazzo

Mickey taunts Purrazzo in the ring. They are not allowed to touch via match stipulations. Mickey stands tall with the championship, much to the dismay of Purrazzo.

The Inspiration are backstage with their new valet. They brag about how great they are. It appears they are on the set of It’s all about me. Tenille Dashwood, Kaleb and Madison Rayne enter and are demanding attention. Madison says they are nothing but a talk show rip-off. The girls start pulling hair and slapping each other. This fight is comical at best, but it is intended to be. The Inspiration and their valet exit the stage and Tenille ends the segment saying thanks for watching another episode of It’s all about me.

Josh Alexander is shown being worked on backstage by a physician.

Match 4. Ace Austin and Madman Fulton VS Hernandez and Johnny Swinger

Ace and Fulton attack Swinger and Hernandez from behind to start the match. Hernandez bails and Ace begins working over Swinger. Fulton tags in and Snake Eye’s Swinger on Ace’s knee. Swinger is stuck in the corner and begin pounded on. Ace hits a suplex. Swinger is back in the wrong corner again and Fulton chokes Swinger above his head. Swinger breaks free and gets to Hernandez. Hernandez gains momentum. He handles both his opponents for a minute, but eventually the numbers are too much. A few double team moves later, Ace gets the pin.

Winners. Madman Fulton and Ace Austin

Fulton gets a chair and enters the ring with it. Swinger walks up the ramp, disgusted with himself. Ace and Fulton use the chair on Hernandez shoulder. Swinger left his partner for dead.

W. Morrissey is interviewed backstage. He says he came to Impact last year, and he showed up with no support, friends or fans. He says when he hit rock bottom, he was alone. He says he shouldn’t have ever made an alliance with Moose. He says now the fans are on his side, but he doesn’t need friends, fans and especially Moose. He says Saturday he will be alone. He also says he will be the Impact World Champion, alone. That is just how he likes it.

Match 5. Machine Gun, Karl Anderon (with Doc Gallows and Violent by Design) VS Heath (with Rhino, Rich Swann, Eddie Edwards and Willie Mack)

This is a set up for the 5 on 5 this weekend at Hard to Kill. The ref immediately goes to the outside to try and gain control of the pushing match on the outside. Brian Hebner then tosses both teams out of the Impact Zone as we go to break.