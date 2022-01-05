WWE Raw rating/viewership for this week

Monday’s live post-Day 1 edition of WWE RAW drew an average of 1.716 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 7.79% from last week’s 1.592 million viewers for the final RAW of 2021, the Day 1 go-home show.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 1.807 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 1.589 million), the second hour drew 1.716 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 1.656 million) and the final hour drew 1.627 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 1.532 million).

The first RAW of 2022 drew a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up 9.75% from last week’s 0.41 key demo rating. That 0.45 key demo rating represents 592,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 11.28% from the 532,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.41 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

RAW ranked #15 for the night in viewership on cable, behind the NFL on ESPN, Monday Night Kickoff on ESPN, Monday Night Post-game on ESPN, The Five, Tucker Carlson Tonight, Special Report with Brett Baier, Hannity, FOX News Primetime, Rachel Maddow Show, The Ingraham Angle, Sportscenter at midnight, Outnumbered, America’s Newsroom at 10am, and America’s Newsroom at 9am. This is down from last week’s #14 ranking for the night in viewership.

RAW ranked #7 for the night on the Cable Top 150, with the 0.45 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down from last week’s #6 spot. The NFL Monday Night Football game between the Browns and the Steelers on ESPN topped the Cable Top 150 with a 3.07 key demo rating. The game on the main ESPN channel also topped the night on cable in viewership with 11.781 million viewers.

The Bachelor on ABC drew an average of 3.540 million viewers on broadcast TV at 8pm, while The Neighborhood drew 5.455 million viewers on CBS, Kenan on NBC drew 2.279 million viewers on NBC, 911: Lone Star drew 5.503 million viewers on FOX, and CW’s All American drew 355,000 viewers, all in the 8pm hour on broadcast TV. The Bachelor drew the best key demo rating of the night on network TV with a 0.84.

This week’s RAW drew the best audience since the October 4 WWE Draft episode. The key demo rating was the best since November 29. However, the drop from hour 1 to hour 2 of 5.04% was the biggest since the post-Extreme Rules episode on September 27. The show went up against Week 17 of Monday Night Football on ESPN. The game between the Browns and the Steelers was watched by 11.781 million viewers on ESPN, another 1.475 million viewers on ESPN2, plus several million viewers for the various pre and post-game shows. This week’s RAW viewership was up 7.79% from last week, while this week’s key demo rating was up 9.75% from last week.

Monday’s RAW viewership was down 19.4% from the same week in 2021, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 33.8% from the same week in 2021. The 2021 episode was the Legends Night show, which also did not have competition from the NFL’s Monday Night Football.

Monday’s RAW from the Bon Secours Wellness Center in Greenville, SC had several matches and segments advertised ahead of time – fallout from Day 1, new WWE Champion Brock Lesnar opening the show, The Miz and Maryse addressing WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Beth Phoenix, AJ Styles vs. Omos, WWE United States Champion Damian Priest defending against Dolph Ziggler, plus the main event, which was Bobby Lashley vs. Big E vs. Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins to determine Lesnar’s challenger for the Royal Rumble.

Below is our 2022 RAW Viewership Tracker, along with the WWE Top 10 video for Monday’s show:

January 3 Episode: 1.716 million viewers with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Day 1 episode)

January 10 Episode:

2021 Viewership Average: 1.756 million viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.50 per episode

2020 Viewership Average: 1.880 million viewers per episode

2019 Viewership Average: 2.418 million viewers per episode

2018 Viewership Average: 2.823 million viewers per episode

2017 Viewership Average: 3.018 million viewers per episode