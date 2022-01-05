Rick Steiner appears with Bron Breakker at NXT

Jan 5, 2022 - by Marc Middleton

The legendary Rick Steiner watched from ringside as his son Bron Breakker defeated Tommaso Ciampa for the WWE NXT Title in the main event of tonight’s NXT New Year’s Evil event.

As seen in the photos and videos below, Steiner cheered his son on throughout the match, and then joined him in the ring for the post-match celebration after NXT went off the air.

Steiner was also greeted by Ciampa after the match. While Steiner was still in the crowd, Ciampa went over and shared a moment of respect with the former World Tag Team Champion, former WCW World Television Champion and former WCW United States Champion.

Breakker had noted in previous interviews that his father was supposed to be in the crowd for his first title match against Ciampa, back at Halloween Havoc in October, but he wasn’t there. There was no sign of Breakker’s legendary uncle, Scott Steiner, at tonight’s show.

For those who missed it, you can click here for photos and videos from the NXT New Year’s Evil main event. Below are several shots of father and son at the show:

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Leslie La Muñeca

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal