NXT Cruiserweight title retired following title unification match

The NXT Cruiserweight title has been officially retired after Roderick Strong yesterday lost his title unification match against North American champion Carmelo Hayes.

The match kicked off the NXT New Year’s Evil special on USA Network and it ended the leader of The Diamond Mine’s 104-day title reign.

The Cruiserweight title was rebranded from WWE to NXT in October 2019 and was only defended on NXT and 205 Live. Since then, eight different champions held the title, including Hayes with yesterday’s win.

Lio Rush, Angel Garza, Jordan Devlin, Santos Escobar, Kushida, and Roderick Strong made up the list of champions of this NXT version of the title.

The title was originally brought back in 2016 with the Cruiserweight Classic, with TJ Perkins winning the tournament and the title.

Hayes will now be referred to only as the North American champion moving forward