More WWE PC and NXT personnel cuts made today, William Regal let go

Several longtime WWE employees were released today.

As noted, it was announced today that due to changes with the WWE NXT 2.0 brand, the company was parting ways with several writers, producers and coaches. WWE Hall of Famer “Road Dogg” Brian James was the first name revealed, along with Sarah Cummins, who was working as the Senior Vice President of Consumer Products. James had been working with talents on their promos and character development in NXT, and also worked on producing NXT matches.

In an update, PWInsider has since confirmed the release of more longtime employees, including William Regal. The following names have been confirmed:

* William Regal. He had been working as WWE’s Director of Talent Development and Head of Global Recruiting, being the main talent scout for the company. He also worked on TV as the NXT General Manager until this past fall. Regal had been with WWE since 2000

* Dave Kapoor. Formerly known in the WWE storylines as Ranjin Singh, Kapoor previously worked as a Senior Vice President of Creative. He first began working for WWE in 2007, and moved to Florida in 2020 to work full-time behind-the-scenes for NXT

* Ryan Katz. A long-time NXT creative producer, Katz was involved in a lot of NXT creative character development and vignettes. He taught promo class following the passing of WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes, and was credited with helping numerous wrestlers improve their characters. He had been with WWE since 2015, and previously worked for MTV’s Wrestling Society X and elsewhere as GQ Money

* Scott Armstrong. A veteran pro wrestler and referee, Armstrong had been working as a main roster producer until being furloughed in 2020 along with other COVID-19 budget cuts. He returned last fall, and had been working behind-the-scenes in NXT as of late. Armstrong had been with WWE since 2006

* George Carroll. Formerly an employee of MLW and NJPW in the United States, Carroll was hired in 2020 to work as a producer and creative writer in NXT

* Christopher Guy. Formerly known to pro wrestling fans as Ace Steel, Guy was hired to work as a WWE Performance Center Coach in October 2019 after working a guest coaching gig. He had also produced matches in NXT

For those who missed it, WWE issued us the following statement on the NXT/PC cuts earlier today:

“With the continued evolution of NXT 2.0, we’ve decided to part ways with some of the staff based in our Performance Center. We thank them for their many contributions throughout the years and wish them the best.”

Stay tuned as we will keep you updated on more names as they are confirmed.