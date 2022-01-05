Cody Rhodes regrets “almost everything” about the feud with Anthony Ogogo

TNT champion Cody Rhodes admitted that he regrets “almost everything” in his feud with Anthony Ogogo from last year.

Speaking to Brandon Walker of Barstool Sports, Rhodes said he was having a good time with it originally and was excited about being in the feud with an Olympian but what ultimately led to the downfall of the whole feud was the promo he did on Dynamite.

“I stood by what I said in the promo…I had this infamous promo…and I thought the content was good, the intentions were good,” Cody said. “However, a white guy, talking about race relations who has an American flag tattoo on his neck…I can see why people would use the term tone deaf when it came to that.”

Rhodes said he was wrong in eventually trying to defend what he said and he should have went out and “winged it” during the interview rather than to stick what he said. Cody said that he’s a planner and a thinker and that’s what makes it even harder that he struck out on that one.

“Over planned it and just struck out,” Cody said. “Although I stand by it!”

The original plan also had Cody vs Ogogo return match in the United Kingdom but, “now I just never want to think about it.”