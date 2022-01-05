A look at the 2021 Rampage television ratings

AEW’s newest television show Rampage averaged a total of 608,000 viewers in the final five months of 2021 and a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demo. The 10PM time slot, although not the best, still attracted a large number of AEW fans and the first three weeks of the show were the most watched.

Without any doubt, the most-watched episode of Rampage was the August 20 episode which saw the return of CM Punk after seven years. That show averaged 1,129,000 viewers and a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demo. The premiere episode drew 704,000 with a 0.31 while the third episode did 722,000 with a 0.34.

The show experienced an 8-week decline in a row from the second episode and unfortunately, things started to go down a bit downhill from there and from October 8 onward, the show hovered in the 500,000 number and failed to surpass the 600,000 viewership mark since late October.

