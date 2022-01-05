1/5/22 AEW Dynamite Coverage

The opening credits roll. Excalibur, Jim Ross, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Newark, New Jersey, on the first episode of Dynamite on TBS.

—

Match #1 – AEW World Championship Match: Adam Page (c) vs. Bryan Danielson

Page goes after Danielson, but Danielson ducks to the floor and does jumping jacks in front of the judges (Jerry Lynn, Mark Henry, and Paul Wight). Danielson gets back into the ring, and Page backs him into the corner. Danielson counters and takes Page down, and then rolls to the floor again. Danielson comes back in, but Page applies a hammer-lock. Danielson gets free and dodges a clothesline. Page sends Danielson to the outside and takes him out with a dive. Page goes for a moonsault from the top, but Danielson dodges it. Page comes back and power bombs Danielson on the apron and rolls him back into the ring. Page sets up for the Buckshot Lariat, but Danielson rolls back to the floor. Page goes for a dive, but Danielson dodges him and slams him into the barricade. Danielson slams Page into the ring post and works over his arm. Danielson gets Page back in the ring and kicks him in the chest. Danielson follows with a chop, but Page comes back and they exchange chops. Danielson wrenches Page’s arm and takes him to the mat. Danielson stomps on Page’s arm and works it over on the ground.

Danielson runs the ropes now, but Page catches him and drops him with a fall-away slam. Page comes off the ropes with a springboard clothesline, and then drops Danielson with another shot on the floor. Page gets Danielson back into the ring and drops him with a flying clothesline. Page goes for the cover, but Danielson kicks out. Page chops Danielson and then kicks him in the chest. Danielson elevates Page over the top and goes for a dive, but Page catches him and slams him to the floor. Page charges at Danielson, but Danielson trips him into the steps. Danielson gets back into the ring, and we see that Page has been busted open. Danielson goes back to the outside and delivers shots to Page’s head as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Danielson delivers a series of headbutts to Page in the ring. Page fires back with a few chops, but Danielson applies a front chancery and takes Page to the mat. Danielson delivers a few elbows to Page’s head and goes for an arm-bar. Page gets free and delivers a few shots to Danielson. Page sends Danielson to the corner and delivers a few chops. Page drops Danielson with a German suplex and goes for the cover, but Danielson kicks out. Danielson comes back with a few shots and comes off the ropes, but Page catches him with a kick to the head. Danielson comes back for a Brain Buster, but Page blocks him and they spill to the floor. Danielson slams Page into the ring post, and tries to again, but Page counters and slams Danielson into the ring post three times. Page gets Danielson back into the ring and delivers a series of headbutts. Danielson has been busted open, and the Page does jumping jacks to mock Danielson as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Page and Danielson are on the top rope. They are both a bloody mess and exchange headbutts. Page drops Danielson with an avalanche fall-away slam and goes for the cover, but Danielson kicks out. Page goes for a springboard clothesline, but Danielson shoves him to the floor. Danielson goes for a double knee, but Page catches him and delivers Deadeye on the floor. Page rolls Danielson back into the ring and goes for the Buckshot, but Danielson collapses to the mat. Danielson catches Page with an inside cradle for two, and then locks in the LeBell Lock. Page gets free and sends Danielson to the apron, and then kicks Danielson to the floor. Page goes up top and connects with a moonsault. Page rolls Danielson back into the ring and goes for the Buckshot Lariat, but Danielson ducks under and delivers a running knee. Danielson goes for the cover, but Page kicks out. They exchange headbutts and fight to their feet. They exchange more shots and Page goes for Deadeye. Danielson counters and delivers a Gotch-style piledriver. Danielson goes for the cover, but Page kicks out.

Danielson delivers a series of stomps to Page and charges across the ring, but Page counters with a power bomb. Danielson comes back with a triangle sleeper and turns it into a knee bar after Page tries to power out. Page gets free and delivers cross-face shots and follows with a back-drop driver. Page delivers the Buckshot Lariat and gets the pin fall.

Winner and still AEW World Champion: Adam Page

—

The Acclaimed cut a promo backstage. They talk about their beatdown of Darby Allin and Sting on last Friday’s Rampage. They say they are not done with them, and they have a music video that will premier next week.

—

Match #2 – Singles Match: MJF vs. Shawn Dean

CM Punk rushes the ring, but MJF leaves when he sees him. Punk delivers a kick to Dean, and the referee calls for the bell. Punk delivers a GTS to Dean as the referee calls for a disqualification. MJF goes crazy and Punk grabs a microphone.

Winner via disqualification: Shawn Dean

-Punk says this will happen every time MJF enters the ring against someone other than him. MJF says it’s bad enough that he is in New Jersey, but Punk says New Jersey is full of winners, unlike MJF. MJF says Punk said last week that he is done with this, but he is right back where he started. MJF says Punk knows that without him, he is nothing. MJF says he puts a chip on Punk’s shoulder and makes him relevant. MJF says Punk isn’t the savior the people have been waiting for, but he is. MJF asks Punk if he really thinks he is like Roddy Piper and says unlike Punk, Piper main evented a WrestleMania. MJF says of he doesn’t get the respect he deserves, maybe he will main event a Mania as well. Punk says all he is trying to do is kick MJF ass, and tell him to go ahead and main event night four of a buy-one-get-one-free special, and then he can come back to AEW and still get his ass kicked. MJF asks if Punk really wants the match, and then says next week, it will be Punk vs. Wardlow. Punk says MJF will eventually run out of people to hide behind and when he does, he will put him to sleep.

—

The video package for the AEW TNT Championship Match between Cody Rhodes and Sammy Guevara, scheduled for this Saturday night at Battle of the Belts, airs.

—

Chris Jericho makes his way to the ring. Jericho says it’s great to be back on TBS and great to be back after 2point0 laid him out backstage a few weeks ago. He says he returned last week not to save Eddie Kingston, but to get some revenge on 2point0. 2point0 interrupt and come to the ring. Matt Lee says the last time they met Jericho, they gave him a taste of a steel chair. Jericho insults Lee’s “square head” and Jeff Parker tells him to shut his mouth. He calls Parker a pin-head and leaves the ring to grab his baseball bat. Daniel Garcia rushes from the crowd, but Jericho hits him with the bat. 2point0 and Garcia beat Jericho down, but Eddie Kingston, Ortiz, and Santana rush the ring to make the save.

—

Footage of Jake Atlas’ AEW debut on Monday’s Elevation airs. Atlas will make his Rampage debut this Friday night. Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, and Kyle O’Reilly are backstage. Cole says the boys are back together, and they are even better with The Young Bucks. Cole says Atlas is a great, young talent, and how about we see Atlas vs. Cole on Rampage. He says Atlas will know his place in AEW on Friday night.

—

Match #3 – Singles Match: Wardlow (w/Shawn Spears) vs. Antonio Zambrano

Spears drops Zambrano with the C4 on the floor before the match and rolls him into the ring. Spears tells Wardlow to go for the pin, but Wardlow picks up Zambrano and delivers a power bomb. Wardlow delivers another power bomb, then a third, a fourth, and then a fifth, and stands on his chest for the pin fall.

Winner: Wardlow

—

Footage of the brewing rivalry between Kris Statlander and Leyla Hirsch airs.

—

Match #4 – AEW TBS Championship Tournament – Final Match: Jade Cargill (w/Smart Mark Sterling) vs. Ruby Soho

They lock up and Cargill sends Soho into the ropes. Cargill backs Soho into the corner, but Soho comes back with a few shots and sends Cargill to the floor. Soho drives her shoulder into Cargill’s midsection and kicks her in the face. Soho delivers a shotgun dropkick from the apron and sends Cargill back into the ring. Cargill comes back and stomps on Soho, and then connects with a few kicks. Cargill comes off the top with a double sledge and Soho goes to the floor. Mercedes Martinez come to ringside, but Thunder Rosa rushes out after her and they brawl back up the ramp. Soho gets back into the ring as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Cargill charges at Soho in the corner. Soho dodges and delivers a few kicks to Cargill’s face. Soho delivers a knee strike, followed by an enzuigiri. Soho goes for a side suplex, but Cargill blocks it. Soho trips Cargill to the mat and goes for the cover, but Cargill kicks out. Soho kicks Cargill in the hamstring, and then kicks her in the midsection. Cargill comes back with a shoulder-breaker, and then a pump kick. Cargill goes for the cover, but Soho kicks out. Cargill goes for a Samoan Drop, but Soho gets free and delivers an elbow strike. Cargill applies a side-headlock, but Soho counters with a side suplex. Soho goes for the cover, but Cargill kicks out. Sterling gets on the apron, and Ref Aubrey ejects him from ringside. Cargill goes for Jaded, but Soho rolls her up for two. Soho delivers No Future and goes for the cover, but Cargill kicks out once more. Soho rolls Cargill up in the corner for another two count, and then delivers a series of chops and shots in the corner. Soho puts Cargill up top, but Cargill fights back with right hands. Soho goes for an avalanche arm-drag, but Cargill counters and hits Jaded from the middle rope and gets the pin fall.

Winner and inaugural AEW TBS Champion: Jade Cargill

—

Jim Ross conducted a sit-down interview with Serena Deeb earlier today. Deeb says she wanted to wrestle civilized matches against Hikaru Shida, but Shida didn’t want to meet he there. She says her goal now is to hurt Shida and take her place at the top of the Women’s Division. Ross says this seems highly personal to Deeb, and Deeb says there are no women on the roster on her level. She says she has paid enough dues for every woman in the locker room, and says she demanded another match with Shida next week on Dynamite.

—

Match #5 – Singles Match: Brian Pillman Jr. vs. Malakai Black

They lock up and back into the ropes and the corner. They have a clean break, but Black goes for the spin kick. Pillman ducks, but Black drops him with a shoulder tackle. Pillman comes back with a dropkick, but Black delivers an elbow shot. Pillman sends Black to the floor and drops him with a dropkick as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Black is in control in the ring. He sets Pillman up for the kick, but Pillman gets free and drops Black with a few elbow shots. Pillman chops Black in the corner and drops Black with a Jackhammer-type move. Pillman goes for the cover, but Black kicks out. Pillman comes off the ropes, but Black counters with the spin kick and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Malakai Black

-After the match, Julia Hart gets in the ring and checks on Pillman, but Black gets back into the ring. The Lucha Brothers come to the ramp, but the lights go out. They come back on the Black is on the stage and The Lucha Brothers are in the ring. The Lucha Brothers check on Pillman as Black leaves.

—

Tony Schiavone interviews Ruby Soho, but Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. interrupts. Baker says this is the second time Soho has failed in a title match, and Soho says that is big talk from someone who can’t win without Jamie Hayter and Rebel. They attack Baker, but Riho runs in and makes the save.

—

Announced for this Friday’s Rampage:

-No Holds Barred Trios Tag Team Match: 2point0 and Daniel Garcia vs. Eddie Kingston, Ortiz, and Santana

-Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. and Jamie Hayter vs. Riho and Ruby Soho

-Adam Cole vs. Jake Atlas

-Hook vs. Aaron Solo

Announced for this Saturday’s Battle of the Belts:

-AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (c) vs. Riho

-AEW TNT Championship Match: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Sammy Guevara

Announced for next Wednesday’s Dynamite:

-CM Punk vs. Wardlow

-Dante Martin vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

-Hikaru Shida vs. Serena Deeb

—

Match #6 – AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: The Lucha Brothers (Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix) (w/Alex Abrahantes) vs. Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus) (w/Christian Cage)

Fenix and Jungle Boy start the match. Jungle Boy drops Fenix to the mat and goes for a quick cover, but Fenix kicks out. They mat wrestle for a bit, and then Jungle Boy takes Fenix down with a hurricanrana. Fenix comes back with a dropkick, and Penta and Luchasaurus come into the ring. Penta delivers a kick to Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus does the same to Fenix. Penta chops Luchasaurus a few times, but Luchasaurus blocks the last one and delivers one of his own. Jungle Boy and Fenix come back in, and Fenix drops Luchasaurus with a kick. Fenix chops Jungle Boy, and then Fenix and Jungle Boy drop Penta and Luchasaurus with arm-drags. Luchasaurus comes back and drops Lucha Brothers with a double clothesline. Luchasaurus drops Penta with a German suplex and goes for the cover, but Penta kicks out. Penta comes back with a kick and Fenix tags in. Jungle Boy tags in as well and delivers shots and kicks to Lucha Brothers. Jungle Boy sends them to the floor, but Penta comes back and puts him on the apron. Fenix kicks Jungle Boy in the face as the show heads to a commercial.