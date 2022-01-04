Updated Royal Rumble card – new matches and Rumble entrants

RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch is set to defend her title at the 2022 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view. Next week’s RAW will feature Liv Morgan vs. Bianca Belair vs. Doudrop in a Triple Threat. The winner will become the new #1 contender to Lynch for a title match at The Rumble.

Lynch just retained her title over Morgan at Saturday’s WWE Day 1 pay-per-view. She was confronted by Morgan on this week’s post-Day 1 edition of RAW, but they were then interrupted by Belair. Doudrop later confronted Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville, demanding that she receive a title shot. That’s how the Triple Threat was made for next week.

The first entrants for the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match have been announced. This week’s RAW saw Montez Ford, Angelo Dawkins, Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio announce their spots for the 30-Man Royal Rumble. Austin Theory is also confirmed for the Men’s Royal Rumble Match. His spot was announced by WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon.

A big mixed tag team match has been announced for The Rumble. As expected, the match will see WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Beth Phoenix take on The Miz and Maryse.

Edge has been feuding with The Miz and Maryse for several weeks now. Saturday’s WWE Day 1 pay-per-view saw Phoenix make her return to the storylines, chasing away Maryse and providing a distraction that allowed Edge to defeat The Miz in singles action. The Miz and Maryse then ranted about what happened on tonight’s post-Day 1 edition of RAW, but were interrupted by Edge and Phoenix. The Hall of Famers issued a challenge to The A Listers, and Miz accepted but that did not sit well with his wife. The segment ended with Phoenix knocking Maryse down, then Maryse storming off to the back as Miz begged her to relax. WWE is billing the match as The IT Couple vs. The GRIT Couple.

Finally, Bobby Lashley vs. WWE Champion Brock Lesnar is also now official for the pay-per-view.

Tonight’s RAW main event saw Lashley become the new #1 contender by winning a Fatal 4 Way over Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, and former champion Big E. Lashley pinned Owens to get the win. This will be Lesnar’s first WWE Title defense since winning the strap at Saturday’s WWE Day 1 pay-per-view in the Fatal 5 Way main event with Big E, Lashley, Owens and Rollins. The Lashley vs. Lesnar match has been referred to as a dream match by fans for a few years now.

The 2022 Royal Rumble will take place on January 29 from The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis. Below is the updated announced card:

30-Man Royal Rumble Match

Johnny Knoxville, Austin Theory, Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio, Montez Ford, Angelo Dawkins, 24 Superstars TBA

30-Woman Royal Rumble Match

30 Superstars TBA

WWE Title Match

Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Bianca Belair or Liv Morgan or Doudrop vs. Becky Lynch (c)

Mixed Tag Team Match

WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Beth Phoenix vs. The Miz and Maryse