Seth Rollins ring name note

WWE has officially changed Seth Rollins’ ring name.

The new name on Rollins’ official WWE RAW roster page is now Seth “Freakin” Rollins.

While Rollins has used “Freakin” for the last year or more, WWE started using the addition in their recap of Saturday’s WWE Day 1 pay-per-view, where Rollins worked the Fatal 5 Way main event with new WWE Champion Brock Lesnar, Big E, Kevin Owens and Bobby Lashley.

Rollins tweeted on the new middle name this past week and wrote, “Seth FREAKIN Rollins. On the birth cert babes.”

WWE usually shortens Superstar ring names, but rarely do they add to an official ring name.

The addition to Rollins’ name can now be seen on his official roster page, and his official WWE Shop page.

