Kazuchika Okada on potential matches with CM Punk & Bryan Danielson

In a recent interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated ahead of Wrestle Kingdom 16, Kazuchika Okada discussed potential matches against CM Punk and Bryan Danielson, AEW and NJPW working together via the Forbidden Door, and much more. Here are some of the highlights:

Kazuchika Okada on potential matches against CM Punk and Bryan Danielson:

“Danielson and Punk would make for some incredible matches. A lot of those dream match scenarios are about getting excited for the possibilities, and once the match is done, it’s done. So it is important to keep that excitement and anticipation, I think. Still, if we wait too long, they’ll both retire eventually, so I want to face them both while they’re still active.”

On AEW and NJPW working together via the Forbidden Door:

“The Best Friends were part of CHAOS when they were in New Japan, and with the door to AEW being opened a bit, it added more possibilities. [Tomohiro] Ishii was able to come into AEW from CHAOS, and if Orange Cassidy and the Best Friends were able to show up in New Japan, there is no doubt that would be a lot of fun. The sooner the whole pandemic settles down, the better as far as that’s concerned.”