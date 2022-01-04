Jeff Hardy was scheduled for NXT run

Jeff Hardy was reportedly scheduled for a WWE NXT run before the company released him last month.

WWE reportedly had a lot of main roster plans in the works for Hardy through this month, but word now, via Fightful Select, is that he was also planned for a NXT run.

Original plans for MSK’s “The Shaman” character had Hardy in the role. RAW Tag Team Champion Riddle ended up being revealed as The Shaman, and he will team with MSK to take on Imperium’s WALTER and NXT Tag Team Champions Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner at tonight’s NXT New Year’s Evil special.

WWE revealed Riddle as The Shaman on the Wednesday, December 7 edition of NXT. Hardy was released from the company on Friday, December 9, following an incident at the WWE live event in Texas on Saturday, December 4. Hardy reportedly turned down an offer of rehab, and WWE then made the decision to release him, after pulling him from the road the previous weekend.

After pulling Hardy from the road, WWE reportedly scrambled to have Riddle film content with MSK to make the reveal work. It was noted that there were numerous segments left on the cutting room floor, featuring Hardy as The Shaman. Hardy was originally scheduled for tonight’s six-man match as well.

Hardy is reportedly under a 90-day non-compete clause, and will become a free agent from WWE when it expires on Wednesday, March 9. There is no word yet on what he has planned for his future, but we will keep you updated.

