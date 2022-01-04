Flair takes shots at Becky Lynch over Migos photo

Becky Lynch recently tweeted a photo of herself with Migos backstage at WWE Day 1, and teased a new song called ‘Big Time Drip.’ Ric Flair took exception to this and went off on her on Twitter, but later deleted the tweet. Flair was the subject of the song ‘Ric Flair Drip’ by Offset, who is a member of the group.

Flair wrote: “The Mood Is Night & Day! One’s Real & One’s Make Believe! She’s Big Time, But There’s No Drip, And There Never Will Be! And I Thought She Was THE MAN, But I Guess Not Because They Don’t Own It! HA! When Are You Going To Give Up @BeckyLynchWWE? You’re So Far Behind! WOOOOO!”

Flair had issues with Lynch and WWE in the past over her use of the nickname ‘The Man’, which he used for himself.