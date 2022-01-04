Carmelo Hayes wins unification championship match at NXT New Year’s Evil

Carmelo Hayes is still your WWE NXT North American Champion after winning the Unification Match at tonight’s NXT New Year’s Evil special.

Tonight’s New Year’s Evil special saw Hayes defeat Roderick Strong in a Title vs. Title Unification Match. The name of the unified title is the NXT North American Title. This is a change from original plans as the unified champion was scheduled to be called the NXT North American Cruiserweight Champion.

The title history is set to reset with tonight’s unification. Hayes originally held the North American Title for 83 days after winning it by cashing in his Breakout Tournament contract on Isaiah “Swerve” Scott during the October 12 edition of NXT. Strong held the Cruiserweight Title for 105 days after winning it from Kushida during the September 21 edition of NXT.

Stay tuned for more. Below are several shots of tonight’s Unification match at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando: