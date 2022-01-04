Booker T to wrestle for ROW this month

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T is scheduled to return to the ring later this month.

Booker’s ROW (Reality of Wrestling) promotion has announced that Booker will team with protégé Gaspar Hernandez for an Exhibition Match on Saturday, January 22 at the ROW show in Canton, Texas at the Canton Civic Center.

Booker and Gaspar will be going up against the team of Garza and Dexx.

This will be Booker’s first match since he brought back his GI Bro gimmick for a February 2020 ROW event, teaming with Zack Mason, Warren Johnson and Bryan Keith for a win over Ryan Davidson and The Renegades.

Stay tuned for more on Booker’s in-ring return. Full details on the ROW show can be found in the tweet below: