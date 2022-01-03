TNT title rematch on Battle of the Belts this Saturday

AEW today announced that the TNT title will be up for grabs at this Saturday’s Battle of the Belts special on TNT.

Cody Rhodes, who won the title two weeks ago during the Christmas Day episode of Rampage, will be defending against former champ Sammy Guevara.

This is the second match announced for the broadcast, with the first one being Britt Baker vs Riho for the AEW Women’s title.

Battle of the Belts is only a one-hour broadcast so most likely only one more match will be added to the show. This is the first of four quarterly specials on TNT for AEW as part of their updated television deal with WarnerMedia.