Shinsuke Nakamura wishes WWE and NJPW could work together

Shinsuke Nakamura recently spoke with Tokyo Sports about when he was last in Japan. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, travel has not been possible for a long time, although certain aspects are opening up.

“I haven’t returned to Japan at all because I haven’t performed in Japan. In 2021, the UK tour was revived and I was able to go abroad,” Shinsuke Nakamura said. “But the number of documents related to it increased, and of course, I did inspections every day. I am very grateful that I was able to work among them.”

Despite the fact he hasn’t been to Japan recently, that doesn’t mean Shinsuke Nakamura isn’t keen to return. The WWE Superstar spoke about this being an anniversary year for New Japan Pro Wrestling, admitting it would be great if he could participate. However, Nakamura is aware that it isn’t an easy situation to negotiate.

“I want to have a match in front of the fans who are waiting in Japan soon. It’s the 50th anniversary of New Japan. Through the company, I really wish I could cooperate,” Nakamura admitted. “The game is difficult, isn’t it? However, if you negotiate seriously, It may be somehow, but now it’s the situation like isolation and border measures. The risk is still high. It would be nice if the situation was calm and there was a TV program that would call me outside the match (laughs).”