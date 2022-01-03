News on Lashley vs. Lesnar

The long-awaited bout between Bobby Lashley and WWE Champion Brock Lesnar is reportedly scheduled for the 2022 Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

We noted before how Lashley is scheduled to be Lesnar’s first challenger for the WWE Title. In an update, DAZN’s Steven Muehlhausen now reports that the Lashley vs. Lesnar match will take place at the Royal Rumble.

There had been some speculation on Lashley vs. Lesnar being saved for WrestleMania 38, but word now is that it will take place at the The Rumble instead. Lesnar vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is still rumored for WrestleMania 38, despite being nixed from last Saturday’s WWE Day 1 pay-per-view due to Reigns testing positive for COVID-19.

As noted, tonight’s RAW will feature a Fatal 4 Way to determine Lesnar’s Royal Rumble opponent with Lashley vs. Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins vs. former champion Big E. It looks like Lashley will be winning that match to become the new #1 contender.

The 2022 WWE Royal Rumble is scheduled for January 29 from The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

