LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE RAW

– The post-Day 1 edition of WWE RAW opens up on the USA Network with a look back at how Brock Lesnar won the WWE Title in the main event of Saturday’s pay-per-view, defeating Bobby Lashley, Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins and former champion Big E in a Fatal 5 Way. We’re live from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina as Jimmy Smith welcomes us to the first RAW of 2022. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton. Smith hypes tonight’s Fatal 4 Way main event to determine Lesnar’s Royal Rumble opponent. Graves and Saxton go over the rest of tonight’s line-up – Dolph Ziggler vs. WWE United States Champion Damian Priest, Nikki A.S.H. and Rhea Ripley vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Carmella and Queen Zelina Vega, AJ Styles vs. Omos.

– We go to the ring and Paul Heyman appears after the lights come back up. Heyman gives a big introduction for his client, and out comes the new WWE Champion – Brock Lesnar. Lesnar comes out to a big pop as the pyro goes off. He raises the WWE Title in the air and rushes to the ring. Lesnar stops and grabs half of the steel ring steps, tossing them in the ring.

Lesnar stands on the steps and thanks everyone. He says first he wants to give a big shout-out to his good buddy, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Lesnar says Reigns is probably tuned in at home, watching the real champion. Lesnar laughs and Heyman is all smiles. Lesnar sends get well soon wishes to Reigns. Lesnar then calls on South Carolina to acknowledge him. Lesnar also wants to acknowledge his advocate, for advocating his free agency, all the strings pulled on Saturday to help make him WWE Champion. Lesnar bows to Heyman and thanks him.

Heyman takes the mic and says if you think it’s hot out here, you should see the things that go on behind-the-scenes, like his negotiations for Lesnar. He goes on and confirms Lesnar will defend at the Royal Rumble against the winner of tonight’s Fatal 4 Way. Heyman takes shots at each opponent, and mentions how Reigns will be vulnerable on SmackDown without him. Heyman says for proof, look at how Reigns got COVID-19 in just one week without him. Heyman goes on about Lashley and MVP, noting how Lashley and Lesnar never met or spoke backstage, and it seemed like they avoided each other backstage, but not really. Heyman talks about the various interactions between Lesnar and Lashley in Saturday’s title match. He says the Hurt Lock on Lesnar and the Spear through the barrier were testaments to how good Lashley is, but every time he went at Lesnar on Saturday, it was from behind or from the side, and if he faces Lesnar at the Royal Rumble, it will have to be face-to-face. Heyman goes on and says Lashley will have to go down in history as a Brock Lesnar wanna-be.

Heyman says Big E deserves an applause and was a great champion, who did WWE justice, and is all that and more. Heyman says Big E would still be champion if he didn’t have to get in the ring with Lesnar, and they have nothing but respect and admiration for him. Heyman says if Big E wins tonight, it will be an absolute honor to witness Big E vs. Lesnar, even though he will lose, but lose to the greatest WWE Champion of all time. Heyman hypes Lesnar up some more and that’s it for the promo. Heyman and Lesnar exit the ring with Lesnar putting his arm around his advocate. We see RAW Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Riddle backstage, and Riddle is rocking some blind. Heyman and Lesnar are shown again making their exit with Lesnar thanking Heyman. We go to commercial.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.