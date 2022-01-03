Limited commercials on NXT New Year’s Evil

The WWE NXT New Year’s Evil special will reportedly have limited commercial interruptions.

Tuesday’s NXT New Year’s Evil episode is scheduled to include limited commercial breaks on the USA Network, according to Andrew Zarian of Mat Men.

WWE has done similar promotions for NXT specials in the past, such as Stand & Deliver and the Great American Bash, among others. There is no word on if the main event, Bron Breakker vs. NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa, will be allowed to go past 10pm as they have done in the past.

New Year’s Evil will air live this Tuesday from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. Below is the current card:

NXT Title Match

Bron Breakker vs. Tommaso Ciampa (c)

Triple Threat for the NXT Women’s Title

Cora Jade vs. Raquel Gonzalez vs. Mandy Rose (c)

Title vs. Title Unification Match

NXT Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong vs. NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes

Imperium (WALTER, NXT Tag Team Champions Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner) vs. RAW Tag Team Champion Riddle and MSK (Wes Lee, Nash Carter)

AJ Styles appears live to confront Grayson Waller