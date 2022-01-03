Goldberg to appear on two upcoming episodes of The Goldbergs on ABC

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg will appear on two upcoming episodes of the ABC-TV hit comedy The Goldbergs on Wednesday, January 5 and January 12.

The former Universal champion will reprise his recurring role as Coach Nick Mellor. He already appeared in eight different episodes before in 2017 and 2019.

Goldberg will appear alongside Lea Thompson, who, too, is making a guest appearance, in the episode entitled “You Only Die Once, or Twice, But Never Three Times.” Goldberg appears at The Goldbergs’ house for a “Mingle Party” and samples one of Beverly Goldbergs’ appetizers.

The Goldbergs, a sitcom about a suburban family from the Philadelphia area living in the 1980s, airing on Wednesdays on ABC-TV.

You can check out the preview clip below.