FITE TV increasing price of AEW Plus streaming service

FITE.TV is increasing the price of the AEW Plus service from $4.99 a month to $6.99 a month starting from this Saturday. A 12-month subscription will be priced at $69.99, a savings of $13.89 over monthly billing.

Subscribers to the service will also receive a $2 FITE.TV credit every month which they can apply to other non-AEW purchases.

AEW Plus streams live and on-demand episodes of Dynamite, Rampage, and Dark and Elevation as well as the new quarterly TNT specials. AEW pay-per-views are not part of the package and are available for an extra $19.99.

This service is only available for non-US subscribers and you can subscribe now at FITE.TV.