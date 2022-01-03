Bischoff on Goldberg: “I don’t think Bill gets the credit he deserves”

In a recent edition of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff discussed Goldberg’s legacy in wrestling, why he doesn’t get enough credit for his accomplishments, and much more. You can read Eric Bischoff’s comments below.

Eric Bischoff on Goldberg’s legacy in wrestling and why he doesn’t get enough credit for his accomplishments: “I really want to put Bill over here because I don’t think Bill gets the credit he deserves. When you talk to the internet wrestling community, I would say it’s a mixed bag in terms of respect for Bill. But if you think about it, I give you the statistics of the odds of someone making it to the NFL. Those odds are astronomical odds. That’s like lottery ticket kind of odds. But what are the odds of a guy transitioning into professional wrestling, and within an 18-month period of time, becoming the No. 1 star in the world? Bill did. And he’s still wrestling 25 years later for an enormous amount of money. That’s Hall of Fame shit right there as an accomplishment. That’s amazing to me.

“Who else has done that? In the storied history of professional wrestling, who else has accomplished what Bill Goldberg has accomplished? Now, you can take shots at him if you so choose because of his lack of depth as a performer. That’s a valid criticism. It doesn’t change the fact that he’s still performing at a very high level for an amazing amount of money on the largest platform in the world 25 years later. It doesn’t change anything. It’s just your opinion. So, I think the world of Bill’s career. Man, do I respect the hell out of his career. There’s nobody else that has ever done anything close to it. You could argue Rock and it would be a fair argument. It’s probably debatle. Now, Rock has gone on to become a much bigger star, but in that short period of time, Rock didn’t even make the NFL.”

On whether he thinks Goldberg’s 1999 in WCW impacts his legacy: “I think Bill was such an explosion onto the scene and his journey to the top of the industry was such a rapid and exciting one that that’s what people are gonna remember. They’re not gonna remember the shitty stuff. They’re gonna remember the good stuff. That’s his legacy.