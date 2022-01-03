AEW Posts Classic Late 80’s Early 90’s Looking TBS Graphic

Jan 3, 2022 - by James Walsh

The AEW on TNT Twitter account released a throwback style graphic showcasing the debut of AEW Dynamite on TBS set for later this week. This will be the return of pro wrestling to the Superstation.

Dynamite’s TBS debut airs on January 5 at 8:00 pm ET. The event will be held at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Here’s the new graphic:

