AEW Posts Classic Late 80’s Early 90’s Looking TBS Graphic
The AEW on TNT Twitter account released a throwback style graphic showcasing the debut of AEW Dynamite on TBS set for later this week. This will be the return of pro wrestling to the Superstation.
Dynamite’s TBS debut airs on January 5 at 8:00 pm ET. The event will be held at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Here’s the new graphic:
This makes us feel like we're at Grandma's waiting for Arn and Tully#AEWDynamite brings Pro Wrestling home to @TBSNetwork on January 5th pic.twitter.com/YARQCWpr96
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) January 2, 2022