Serena Deeb working as agent for both male and female matches in AEW

Serena Deeb has been serving as a coach for both men’s and women’s bouts in AEW, and Tony Khan recently discussed what she brings to the role. Khan spoke about Deeb’s work behind the scenes for the company during his recent interview with CBS Sports and praised her work as a coach.

“Serena Deeb is a great coach and has a great mind for wrestling and is very involved backstage as far as in the women’s division,” he said. “She’s got a great presence and has a great mind. So she’s somebody who has coached matches, but not just in the women’s division. Serena also coaches matches in the men’s division. She’s got a great head for it.”

Deeb has also of course appeared on camera for the company, most recently in a feud with Hikaru Shida.