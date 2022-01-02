Scotty 2 Hotty comments on return to the ring
Former WWE superstar Scotty 2 Hotty returned to the ring last night’s at GCW Die 4 This PPV against Joey Janela.
In November, NXT trainer Garland request his release from WWE, which was granted.
I’m forever thankful to @thebadboyjoeyjanela for pushing my limits at #GCWDie4This. Not only was it my 1st match in 6 yrs at 48 yrs old, but it was easily a highlight of my career. The passion & heart inside of that ring last night will never be forgotten.
THANK YOU JOEY & GCW pic.twitter.com/jly5gJaAOl
— Scott Garland (@TheScotty2Hotty) January 2, 2022