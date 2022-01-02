Scotty 2 Hotty comments on return to the ring

Jan 2, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

Former WWE superstar Scotty 2 Hotty returned to the ring last night’s at GCW Die 4 This PPV against Joey Janela.

In November, NXT trainer Garland request his release from WWE, which was granted.

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Kingsley

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal