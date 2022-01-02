Lio Rush claims he had a positive conversation with Tony Khan

It was reported last night that Big Swole revealed in an interview that she left AEW due to a lack of structure and diversity. She noted that there was no true representation for black wrestlers, particular among those in positions of power or the top of the card. AEW President Tony Khan responded to her claims, noting that several wrestlers of color won matches in the past week and that he and Megha Parekh were not white. However some fans believe he went too far with the last sentence of his response, in which he said the reason Big Swole was no longer in AEW was because he felt she wasn’t very good as a wrestler. This resulted in a lot of people getting angry, including Lio Rush, who called on Khan to apologize on Twitter.

Earlier today, Rush posted a new statement revealed that he spoke with Khan and Parekh and will be working with them to address social equality in the company.

He wrote: “I want this to be clear.. I do not consider this to be a diversity issue, and I at no point have thought or said that AEW or Tony is racist. We can all clearly see that wrestling as a whole and the AEW roster is perpetually diverse. The issue at hand was a racial insensitivity issue. Having spoken to Tony and Megah, we have discussed the endeavors to further understand the struggles of the black community. I am grateful to be able to understand more about Tony and Megah’s own ethnic backgrounds and glad that they are actively seeking input from an African American perspective. I am proud to work for a boss and company that try to make these strides in social equality. I look forward to working with Tony to keep making steps towards positive change. I pray that 2022 is a year of positive change in all aspects.”