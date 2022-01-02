Drew McIntyre written out of storylines due to neck injury

Drew McIntyre is reportedly suffering from a legitimate injury.

As noted, Saturday’s WWE Day 1 pay-per-view saw McIntyre defeat Madcap Moss in singles action. WWE later ran a backstage segment where Moss and Corbin attacked McIntyre during an interview. The attack ended with Moss and Corbin wrapping a chair around McIntyre’s neck, and then smashing it with a piece of lighting rig. WWE announced after the pay-per-view that McIntyre suffered a cervical neck strain with severe contusions during the backstage attack. It was also noted that upon further evaluation by WWE medical staff, McIntyre will have a follow-up with an orthopedic cervical specialist. There was some speculation on this being a storyline injury announcement, but now we know that there is more to it.

In an update, PWInsider reports that the Day 1 beatdown angle was done because McIntyre has been dealing with some legitimate neck issues for several weeks.

McIntyre now needs to undergo medical testing on his neck, which is why WWE wrote him out of the storylines as a way to be proactive about the situation.

There is no timeframe for McIntyre’s return to the ring, but there’s hope within WWE that his absence from the ring will be short-term. His status was described as “up in the air” until he gets checked out by doctors.

There’s been a feeling within WWE about how “insanely hard” McIntyre has been working in recent weeks, despite the issues with his neck. It was also noted how he’s pulled double duty at recent WWE live events on the annual Holiday Tour. One WWE source said McIntyre “went down swinging” to injury for the company.

McIntyre was seen leaving the State Farm Arena with a neck brace on after Saturday’s Day 1 pay-per-view.

Stay tuned for more on McIntyre’s status.