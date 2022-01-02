Danahusen celebrated the end of the year with a video marking his free agency. As previously reported, his ROH contract was set to expire at the end of the year, so Danhausen is now a free agent.

In the video, Danhausen escapes from a backyard, which he thought was a prison, parodying many wrestlers released by WWE showcasing their leaving WWE or becoming free agents as getting out of prison (ie Jon Moxley, Malakai Black, Buddy Murphy). You can check out Danhausen’s video below: