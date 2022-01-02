A look at the 2021 NXT television ratings

NXT moved to Tuesday nights to avoid AEW Dynamite head-to-head but things went south and rather than improving numbers, it actually did worse without any competition overall.

NXT averaged 665,000 viewers during 2021 and just a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demo, down from the 698,000 average and a 0.19 of 2020.

While head-to-head with Dynamite, NXT averaged 671,000 viewers but from April 13 on when it moved to Tuesdays, it did an average of 667,000 viewers. The average of NXT 2.0, which started on September 14, stands at 641,000 viewers and a 0.15 in the 18-49 demo, down 0.01 from the rest of the year.

NXT never managed to pass a million viewers and only did over 800,000 twice. The April 20 show did the most with 841,000 viewers and the prior week did 805,000. The 0.23 rating in 18-49 was the most the show got for the April 20 broadcast.

The July 27 and August 3 shows were the worst-performing ones, each doing 520,000 viewers with the August 3 show pulling just a 0.10 rating in 18-49 for the lowest ever.

