WWE comments on Betty White passing

WWE and several pro wrestling stars have paid tribute to the legendary actress Betty White.

White passed away today at the age of 99, according to TMZ. She passed this morning at around 9:30am at her home, reportedly from natural causes as she had no sudden illness or particular ailment. The Golden Girls star would’ve turned 100 on January 17.

White has pro wrestling ties as she was the special guest host for the February 10, 2014 edition of WWE RAW.

Below is WWE’s full statement on White’s passing, along with clips from her RAW appearance, and several Twitter tributes from WWE On FOX, BT Sport WWE, Nia Jax, Kayla Braxton, WWE Hall of Famer The Iron Sheik, Matt Hardy, Paul Wight, Renee Paquette, Alexa Bliss, King Xavier Woods, and Jessie Godderz:

Beloved actress Betty White passes away The WWE is saddened to learn that Betty White has passed away at the age of 99. A celebrity icon widely known for her roles on Golden Girls, The Mary Tyler Moore Show and Hot in Cleveland, White holds the “Guinness Book of World Records” achievement for Longest TV Career for a Female Entertainer with a career that spans over eight decades. An eight-time Emmy award winner, White was a special guest host of Monday Night Raw in 2014 where she promised to “kick some ass” and she delivered. The WWE extends its condolences to White’s family, friends and countless fans.

Aw man! Betty White is one of those people that we all felt like we knew personally. Probably only the second time I’ve ever shed a tear upon learning a celeb I never knew passed away. RIP queen. Your legacy will live on forever. pic.twitter.com/6G4ln5kiOP — Kayla Braxton (@KaylaBraxtonWWE) December 31, 2021

BETTY WHITE I LOVE YOU FOREVER BUBBA — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) December 31, 2021

Damn, just heard the news.#RIP Betty White — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) December 31, 2021

Such an amazing woman. Very honored to have met her. One of my all time personal favorite moments was with Betty on Monday night Raw. My condolences to her family, friends, and fans. #thankyoubetty #WWERaw https://t.co/9phb1TsWfY — Paul Wight (@PaulWight) December 31, 2021

Really 2021… really … 😭😭😭RIP Betty White 🖤 — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) December 31, 2021

I hope that the people who were lucky enough to be close to her are doing alright. Call your loved ones and let them know what they mean to you. #BettyWhite — Austin Creed – King of The Ring (@AustinCreedWins) December 31, 2021

My deepest heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of THE AMAZING, LEGENDARY, 1 AND ONLY BETTY WHITE. Icon. Philanthropist. And someone everyone can look up to. I think I speak for the whole world when I say, May she RIP. pic.twitter.com/nuIOS8gLKm — Mr. PEC-Tacular®️ (@MrPEC_Tacular) December 31, 2021