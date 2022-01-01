Purrazzo vs Rok-C winner-take-all match set for January 13 Impact

The winner-take-all match between AAA Reina de Reinas champion Deonna Purrazzo and ROH Women’s champion Rok-C will take place during the January 13 episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV.

Before that match takes place, Purrazzo has a chance to add the Impact Knockouts title to her collection as well as she takes on Mickie James in a Texas death match during the Hard to Kill pay-per-view, happening on January 8.

The Purrazzo vs Rok-C match will be taped on January 9, the night after Hard to Kill as part of the fallout from the pay-per-view.

Purrazzo had a face-off with Rok-C during the final ROH event in December and challenged her in a winner-take-all match on Impact. Rok-C was recently part of the WWE tryout camp at the Performance Center.