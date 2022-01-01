LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE DAY 1 PPV

– The 2022 WWE Day 1 Kickoff pre-show opens live from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia as Kayla Braxton welcomes us. She says the venue is sold out tonight. Braxton is joined on the panel by Kevin Patrick, Peter Rosenberg, and WWE Hall of Famers JBL and Booker T. They talk about WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns being pulled from the show due to a positive COVID-19 test. Kayla wishes Reigns a speedy recovery. The panel says this is a game changer as Brock Lesnar has been moved to the WWE Title match to make it a Fatal 5 Way, with Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Bobby Lashley and WWE Champion Big E. They all agree that this is a huge change. The panel plugs tonight’s appearance by rappers The Migos, who provided their “Straightenin” single for tonight’s theme song. The panel goes over the card tonight and we get a video package for The Miz vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge.

The Miz interrupts the panel and he’s not happy about everyone laughing at how his wedding vow renewal ceremony was crashed by Edge. Miz goes on ranting about Edge and about how he has earned respect. Miz says he will beat Edge tonight, showing that not only has he earned respect from the fans, but he deserves it. He says Edge has just fueled his fire and backed him against a wall, and that’s when he thrives. He promises to dominate Edge because he is The Miz and he is awesome. Miz slams the mic down and walks off. Back from a break and we get a promo for Liv Morgan vs. RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch. Sonya Deville joins the panel to discuss the bout, and she also talks about feuding with Naomi, indicating there is more to come there.

Megan Morant is backstage with The New Day now. They cut royal promos and are confident about winning the SmackDown Tag Team Titles tonight. Booker and JBL believe The Usos will retain. We see Kevin Owens arriving backstage as we go to another break. We see what led to Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss happening tonight and the panel discusses the match. Booker doesn’t like Moss’ ring name. We see MVP and Bobby Lashley arriving now. We get a video package on tonight’s RAW Tag Team Titles match, and Booker is looking for The Street Profits to defeat RK-Bro. We take another break.

Ridge Holland and Sheamus vs. Cesaro and Ricochet

We go to ringside and Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined by Pat McAfee. They talk about WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns testing positive for COVID-19, and Brock Lesnar being added to the WWE Title match. We go right to the ring and Mike Rome does the introductions as Ridge Holland and Sheamus make their entrances. Out next is Cesaro to a pop. He stops and waits for Ricochet, who also comes out to a pop. They head to the ring together as Sheamus and Holland look on.

The bell rings and Cesaro looks to start off with Sheamus but Sheamus talks some trash and says Holland is Cesaro’s replacement. Holland tags in and goes at it with Cesaro to start. Cesaro catches Holland in mid-air, holds him there, taunts Sheamus and then drops Holland into a backbreaker over his knee.

Ricochet tags in and Cesaro sends him into a pin onto Holland for a 2 count. Sheamus tags in and goes at it with Ricochet. Sheamus cuts off Ricochet’s momentum and levels him. Ricochet mounts a comeback and unloads. Ricochet with a sliding leg drop for a 2 count. Ricochet and Sheamus go at it. Holland is being checked on at ringside after suffering an apparent busted nose by Ricochet. Sheamus rocks Ricochet and nails another backbreaker. Sheamus keeps control and delivers another backbreaker, holding Ricochet over his knee and talking trash.

Ricochet looks to mount another comeback but Sheamus levels him for another 2 count. Sheamus keeps Ricochet grounded now. Cole says Holland may have a broken nose. We get a replay showing how he suffered a busted nose by Ricochet’s boot when Cesaro assisted Ricochet with the double team pin attempt when Ricochet first came in. Holland has been taken to the back and Sheamus is alone now.

Sheamus taunts Cesaro some and goes back to work on Ricochet. Sheamus delivers 10 Beats of the Bodhrán now. Sheamus talks some trash about how he doesn’t even need a partner. Cole says Holland will not return to the match as he’s being treated for a broken nose.

Ricochet looks to turn it around and he finally nails a tornado DDT for a pop. Cesaro unloads and hits the uppercut train. Cesaro sends Sheamus to the floor, then runs around and smashes him into the barrier with a running uppercut. Cesaro plays to the crowd for a pop. Cesaro brings it back in and leaps from the top with a crossbody for a close 2 count. Cesaro plays to the crowd for the Cesaro Swing and now he swings Sheamus around for a big pop.

Cesaro goes for the Sharpshooter but Sheamus hangs on. Sheamus blocks the Gotch Neutralizer and levels Cesaro with a big knee. Ricochet breaks a pin up. Sheamus and Ricochet tangle to the floor. Sheamus blocks a kick from the apron and then drops Ricochet hard on the floor with a big White Noise. Sheamus returns to the ring and goes to the top but Cesaro rocks him in the air on the way down with a big uppercut. Sheamus kicks out at 2. More back and forth now. Sheamus dodges Cesaro and Cesaro hits the ring post shoulder-first. Sheamus comes right back with a Brogue Kick for the pin to win.

Winner: Sheamus

– After the match, Sheamus stands tall to celebrate as the music hits. We go to replays. Sheamus poses in the corner and we go to another break.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.