Jackass star Johnny Knoxville says he’s entering this year’s Royal Rumble

Jackass star Johnny Knoxville uploaded a video on Instagram today saying he’s going to make a run at the Royal Rumble, possibly part of a promotion for his new movie Jackass Forever which comes out in mid-February.

“I’ve seen the list of current WWE wrestlers and frankly, I’m not impressed,” Knoxville said. “They don’t have anyone big enough to throw me over the top rope. What, is Little E or Roman Ruins gonna do it? Hah!”

Wearing a “Johnny Knoxville World Champ” t-shirt, Knoxville thanked Vince McMahon for always being kind to the Jackass crew but said he hoped he’s auditioning bigger and tougher talent for the Rumble as he doesn’t want to hurt anyone on his way to WrestleMania.

“I will be channeling my wrestling heroes like The Rock, Abdullah the Butcher and the great Gorilla Monsoon. The way I’m looking at it I am giving myself a 100% chance of winning,” Knoxville wrote in the tag, adding the hash tags #roadtowrestlemania and #royalrumble.

Knoxville has appeared multiple times on WWE television and even got his ass whooped by Beth Phoenix, Hornswoggle, and The Great Khali. Knoxville appeared on Smackdown last month along with the rest of the crew of Jackass Forever and had a backstage segment with RK-Bro.