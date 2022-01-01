Cody Rhodes says Battle of the Belts needs to be an A+ show

“I am not sure if all titles will be defended in this very first TNT special. But we do know that with just that in mind, it being the very first special that we are doing as part of the new contract, knowing us, me, Kenny, The Bucks and Tony, that’s not one we can leave to, we are not capable, we are not able at this point to have a B+ show. Everything has to be A+. And that’s something I am looking forward to, that we can still make these new memories and we are going to continue to make them. I am excited about Battle of the Belts because it reminds me of Clash of the Champions. It’s a special and big things happen on nights like that. We are not capable of never having a big night but we are capable of making our nights bigger.”

source: itnwwe.com