B-Fab wishes Hit Row and Bloodline had feuded in WWE

During a virtual signing B-Fab said she wishes Hit Row and Bloodline had feuded in WWE….

“I would have liked to see us eventually end up in a feud with Bloodline. That was my ultimate thing, to end up in a feud with them. I would have liked it if they added Naomi to Bloodline and then we could have done a lot of four on four and intergender matches. We could have done tons of things. I also would have loved for us to be able to fully finish our storyline in NXT with Legado, ending in WarGames, that would have been amazing. It would have been the first intergender WarGames with me and Elektra Lopez.”

source: Fightful