A look at the 2021 Monday Night Raw television ratings
It was not the best of years for Raw when it comes to television ratings as their average viewership dropped compared to 2020, a year which saw empty arena shows and virtual fans.
In 2021, Monday Night Raw averaged a total of 1,756,000 viewers over 52 weeks, down 122,000 viewers from the 2020 average. In the 18-49 demo, Raw averaged a 0.50.
The show hit rock-bottom this year a couple of times, breaking the record of the least viewership in the show’s history.
The July 5 show averaged just 1,472,000 viewers for the least-watched episode ever and the December 6 episode drew the worst 18-49 demo with just an average of 0.35.
Raw only surpassed the 2 million viewer mark three times this year, with the January 4, April 12, and August 23 shows. Last year, Raw went over 2 million a total of 13 times.
The most-watched Raw of 2021 was the January 4 Legends night which pulled in 2,127,000 viewers and a 0.68 rating in 18-49. The post-Mania Raw did 2,206,000 viewers and an identical 0.68 rating while the post-SummerSlam show drew 2,067,000 viewers with a 0.64 rating.
