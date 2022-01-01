A look at the 2021 Dynamite television ratings

Dynamite in 2021 drew an average of 895,000 viewers across 52 weeks of programming, up from the 812,000 average it did in 2020.

It was all around a good year for AEW when it comes to viewers, and getting rid of NXT in head-to-head programming meant an increase as well. In the first three months until NXT moved in the beginning of April, Dynamite averaged 774,000 viewers but then shot up to a 937,000 average from April to December when it had no NXT head-to-head. Dynamite averaged a 0.34 rating in the 18-49 demo throughout the year.

While last year Dynamite passed the 1 million viewership only once, this year it did it 15 times. The September 8 episode of Dynamite, with the fallout from All Out, was the most-watched episode with 1,319,000 viewers and a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 demo. The September 22 show from the Arthur Ashe Stadium was the second most-watched with 1,273,000 viewers and a 0.48 rating.

The June 4 episode was the least-watched Dynamite ever with just 462,000 viewers but that aired on a late Friday night. It registered a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demo.

click here for the 2021 Wrestling TV Viewership grid