You’re fired! A total of 80 WWE Superstars dismissed during 2021

2021 was a brutal year for WWE Superstars and those in developmental with the company releasing a total of 80 during the year.

Citing coronavirus cost-cutting measures despite record revenue, WWE surprisingly even dismissed some of its biggest stars including the likes of Aleister Black, Andrade, Braun Strowman, Bray Wyatt, Karrion Kross, Keith Lee, John Morrison, Lana, Nia Jax, and many others.

Stars from main roster, NXT, and even those still training in the WWE Performance Center all got the dreaded phone call, making 2021 one of the nastiest years when it comes to releases. Some requested their own release, but the absolute majority were blindsided by the news.

Thankfully, many found a job elsewhere, be it in All Elite Wrestling, Impact Wrestling, or independents. Some are even thriving and doing better than they were in WWE, confirming what many have said before: it’s not the end of the world if you get released by WWE.

The full list in alphabetical order of those who departed WWE in 2021 is as follows: Aleister Black, Alexander Wolfe, Andrade, Ari Sterling, Ariya Daivari, Arturo Ruas, Ashante Adonis, Asher Hale, August Grey, B-Fab, Billie Kay, Bo Dallas, Bobby Fish, Braun Strowman, Bray Wyatt, Bronson Reed, Buddy Murphy, Chase Parker, Chelsea Green, Curt Stallion, Denzel Dejournette, Drake Maverick, Ember Moon, Eva Marie, Ezra Judge, Fandango, Franky Monet, Giant Zanjeer, Gran Metalik, Harry Smith, Isiah “Swerve” Scott, Jake Atlas, Jaxson Ryker, Jeet Rama, Jessamyn Duke, Jessi Kamea, John Morrison, Kalisto, Karrion Kross, Katrina Cortez, Kavita Devi, Keith Lee, Killian Dain, Kona Reeves, Lana, Lars Sullivan, Leon Ruff, Lince Dorado, Marina Shafir, Matt Martel, Mercedes Martinez, Mia Yim, Mickie James, Mojo Rawley, Nia Jax, Oney Lorcan, Peyton Royce, Ruby Riott, Samir Singh, Samoa Joe, Santana Garrett, Scarlett, Shane Thorne, Skyler Story, Stephon Smith, Steve Cutler, Sunil Singh, Tegan Nox, Tony Nese, Tony Storm, Top Dolla, Trey Baxter, Tucker, Tyler Breeze, Tyler Rust, Vanessa Borne, Velveteen Dream, Wesley Blake, Zayda Ramier, and Zechariah Smith.