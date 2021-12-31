WWE reportedly made last minute change to Toni Storm’s schedule prior to her exit

Toni Storm is no longer a part of the WWE after she requested her release and the company granted it. Storm has yet to reveal why she left the company, although there was some speculation backstage that it was professional burnout.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Storm actually wasn’t booked for the match she had in Washington, DC at a WWE live event. It was a last minute call and she was told the news at 8 AM that morning. She was scheduled for the next night’s show in Baltimore, that that’s when she opted to fly home and quit the company instead, paying out of her own pocket.

The Observer noted that she had a “good” main roster contract and was doing a house show run where she worked in the semi-main every night.