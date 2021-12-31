Updates on WWE Day 1

WWE reportedly considered several presentation ideas for Saturday’s WWE Day 1 pay-per-view, but all were declined.

It was noted by @Wrestlevotes that multiple presentation ideas were discussed for the look and feel of the pay-per-view, everything from different rope colors, a different color for the mat, additional camera angles, and more. However, word is that all presentation ideas were declined.

On a related note, there’s still no official word on what rap group Migos will be doing at the WWE Day 1 pay-per-view. Their “Straightenin” single is the official theme song for the big event.

WWE announced a few weeks back that Offset, Quavo and Takeoff will be making a special appearance at Day 1. They have not confirmed that their theme song will be performed live, and they have used interesting verbiage to promote the appearance. While WWE has not confirmed a live performance as of this writing, the State Farm Arena made a tweet earlier this week and said the group will put on a special performance.

As seen in the tweets below, WWE previously asked fans what they want to see the rappers do at Day 1, and then they just asked fans to tag their favorite Superstars for a collaboration with the group.

Stay tuned for more on WWE Day 1 and be sure to join us for live coverage at 7pm ET on Saturday, beginning with the Kickoff pre-show. You can click here for the current card.