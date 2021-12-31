Roman Reigns gains the most Instagram followers this year

According to digital agency LoveUX, Universal champion Roman Reigns was the one who added more Instagram followers this year from the world of professional wrestling, nearly tripling the individual in second place.

It has been a fantastic year for the Tribal Chief and fans did really “acknowledge” him on social media. Reigns added over 1.6 million new followers to his Instagram, or 1,651,702 to be exact.

Coming in second place might be a surprise, but if you think she was bad in the ring, well, on social media she is queen. Eva Marie, who fans loved to hate and who is no longer in WWE, was second by adding 584,768 followers while Bianca Belair added 542,685 followers to cap off a great year for her as well. Alexa Bliss and Zelina Vega rounded up the top five with Bliss adding 464,262 followers and Queen Zelina with 442,689.

The rest of the top 20 include Rhea Ripley with 318,014 new followers, Drew McIntyre with 307,241, Sasha Banks with 270,222, Becky Lynch with 260,660, Mandy Rose with 255,894, Bobby Lashley with 249,326, The Miz with 247,945, Charlotte Flair with 226,938, Goldberg with 225,889, AEW’s Jade Cargill with 219,104, Edge with 214,829, Randy Orton with 214,796, Riddle with 211,455, AEW’s Tay Conti with 204,721, and Carmella with 187,107.