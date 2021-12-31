Rich Swann Tests Positive for COVID-19, AEW changes testing policy

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Rich Swann has tested positive for COVID-19, which is why he missed AAW Unstoppable last night in Chicago. Swann had been advertised for the event in an AAW Championship match versus Mat Fitchett.

AAW tested all of the wrestlers who worked last night’s event and even provided tests for the fans.

Speaking of COVID, AEW is no longer testing fully vaccinated wrestlers for COVID-19 weekly. Only the unvaccinated have to “test clean” before work, also according to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter.