Impact Wrestling’s Hard to Kill officially sells out
Impact Wrestling has announced that their upcoming PPV Hard to Kill in Dallas, Texas has officially sold out. The event happens on January 8 at The Factory. Ticket prices were from $13 to $128.
The company will also hold TV tapings at the venue on January 8. The Hard to Kill lineup includes:
* Impact World Championship: Moose (c) vs. W. Morrisey vs. Matt Cardona
* Texas Death Match Impact Knockouts Championship: Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. Mickie James
* Knockouts Ultimate X for Title Shot: Chelsea Green vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Lady Frost vs. Rachael Ellering vs. Rosemary vs. Tasha Steelz
* Hardcore War: Violent By Design & The Good Brothers vs. Heath, Rhino, Eddie Edwards, Rich Swann & Willie Mack
* Knockouts Tag Team Championship: The IInspiration (c) vs. Madison Rayne & Tenille Dashwood
* X Division Championship: Trey Miguel (c) vs. Steve Maclin
* ROH World Championship: Jonathan Gresham (c) vs. Chris Sabin
* JONAH vs. Josh Alexander
Impact Wrestling has been selling out Night 1 of their recent events for quite the string of shows. Granted it’s usually the biggest outing of the booked dates or in other words a LIVE PPV or LIVE Impact PLUS event and they are generally held in smaller to mid sized venues. The issue has often been with booking the same building in the same city for 3-upwards of 5 nights in a row in certain circumstances. I’ve been a staunch Impact Wrestling supporter from day 1 in NWA:TNA but most recently championed the decision to install Scott D’Amore and Don Callis as head of creative/daily operations along with Ed Nordhelm on the business side of things. With this road to Redemption tour they have planned this coming winter/spring they will be running in all Mid-Sized arenas or buildings that each hold anywhere from 3,500-6,500 or so and I don’t think they’ll be in town for more than 2 nights for any one taping. They’re not WWE and they’re clearly not AEW but slowly yet surely Scott and Don and now Scott and Jimmy Jacobs Tommy Dreamer to and extent are turning the company around and building business back up brick by brick. I think honestly, if people get over the “slag TNA/Dixie” stuff and look at things rationally Impact Wrestling has had the most forward momentum than any other North American Televised Wrestling product…and that very distinctly doesn’t include Game Changer as they do not have TV. If you think back to BFG 2017 and the marathon tapings that followed in that old Aberdeen Pavillion in Ottowa Ontario and the leaks that Anthem was hiring fans to attend the tapings as extras and paying upwards of $75-$100 each, per night along with obvious free ticket to where they’ve come now…a sold out BFG in Las Vegas and upcoming SOLD OUT PPV in Dallas in a 5,000 seat venue, consistently putting on a product that you can rely on for good matches, good stories, good goofy or comedic entertainment with quite a bit of surprises….so they couldn’t come to terms with Braun Strowman or Bray Wyatt…the fact that news sites were reporting them negotiating with Bray Wyatt and people didn’t immediately write it off as nonsense!?!?! And personally I’d rather see them pass on a Braun Strowman and sign 4 or 5 younger talents to develop and nurture and build into stats any day. A Bray Wyatt was ALWAYS a near impossible target but the fact that they were willing to go after him alone makes me proud. I’ll shut up BUT I think AEW and Tony Khan are due some respect in helping to change the internet perception of Impact Wrestling and as a longtime loyal fan I give them all due. I think there’s still a slight chance that Anthem owner and CEO Len Asper could pull the proverbial “hail marry” last second and score a deal with Impact and ESPN….as with WWE’s FOX deal they are no longer covered or associated with ESPN and with AEW being a Warner Media property we won’t see them anytime soon and with Sinclair seemingly all but pulling the plug on ROH that leaves ESPN with Japan, the obvious #4/#5 MLW or the legit #3 in Impact Wrestling…don’t sleep on Court Bauer’s Major League Wrestling…they’re quite good and would fit nicely BUT I’d rather see Impact as the exclusive wrestling property on ESPN.
Though to add I to think it wise that Anthem take advantage of ownership of AXS TV and re-aquire NJPW programming and possibly extend the olive branch to MLW and even Bret Lauderdale and GCW in offering either or BOTH the television outlet of AXS TV while also benefitting from having said properties on Impact streaming service Impact Plus. Could you imagine the TNA/Impact library, NJPW weekly programming, the MLW library and GCW events all in one shiny location? Maybe even snatch up Sinclair’s ROH library as well with some of that hypothetical ESPN money!!! Can you tell how excited I am about Impact Wrestling in 2022 and just what steps, possibly small yet highly calculated for future payoff they take!!!