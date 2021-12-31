Impact Wrestling’s Hard to Kill officially sells out

Impact Wrestling has announced that their upcoming PPV Hard to Kill in Dallas, Texas has officially sold out. The event happens on January 8 at The Factory. Ticket prices were from $13 to $128.

The company will also hold TV tapings at the venue on January 8. The Hard to Kill lineup includes:

* Impact World Championship: Moose (c) vs. W. Morrisey vs. Matt Cardona

* Texas Death Match Impact Knockouts Championship: Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. Mickie James

* Knockouts Ultimate X for Title Shot: Chelsea Green vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Lady Frost vs. Rachael Ellering vs. Rosemary vs. Tasha Steelz

* Hardcore War: Violent By Design & The Good Brothers vs. Heath, Rhino, Eddie Edwards, Rich Swann & Willie Mack

* Knockouts Tag Team Championship: The IInspiration (c) vs. Madison Rayne & Tenille Dashwood

* X Division Championship: Trey Miguel (c) vs. Steve Maclin

* ROH World Championship: Jonathan Gresham (c) vs. Chris Sabin

* JONAH vs. Josh Alexander