Impact stars with the least matches in 2021 among top U.S. promotions

Impact Wrestling stars had the least amount of matches among the top three promotions in the United States with no one on the roster hitting 40 matches in 2021 according to data collected by CageMatch.net.

Ace Austin had the top spot with the former X Division champion wrestling a total of 39 matches across Impact’s shows, but winning only 12 of them for one of the highest loss percentage on the chart. Trey Miguel and Rohit Raju were in second and third place with 34 and 33 matches respectively.

Chris Sabin and Jordynne Grace, with 32 matches each, tied in fourth place while five wrestlers – Chris Bey, Eddie Edwards, Josh Alexander, Moose, and Tasha Steelz – each had 31 matches to tie in fifth place.

Rounding up the top 10 list were Crazzy Steve, Havok, and Tenille Dashwood in sixth with 30 matches each, Jake Something and Willie Mack in seventh with 29 matches, Black Taurus, Brian Myers, and Matt Cardona in eight place with 28 matches, in ninth were Doc Gallows, Karl Anderson, and Fallah Bahh with 27 matches each, and in tenth place Rich Swann and Rosemary finished the list with 26 matches each.