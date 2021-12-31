Impact star Su Yung reveals pregnancy in show-closing angle

Su Yung and former Impact World champion Rich Swann are expecting a baby with the reveal of the pregnancy closing last night’s Impact.

The announcement of Yung being pregnant was meshed with her current storyline which also involved Kimber Lee and Brandi Lauren. Impact closed the last show of 2021 with Yung revealing the baby bump and saying, “Your time is near.”

Yung has not wrestled for several months and was last seen in the ring in a July episode of Impact on AXS TV. The baby is due in February 2022.

The 32-year-old from Seattle has been married to fellow wrestling star Rich Swann since March 2017. This is the first child for the couple.