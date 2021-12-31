AEW Rampage preview for tonight

The New Year’s Smash edition of AEW Rampage will air tonight at 10pm ET on TNT.

Tonight’s Rampage episode was taped earlier this week at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL. You can find full spoilers at this link.

AEW has announced the following for tonight’s Rampage:

* Technique with Taz segment, showing Hook’s Redrum submission (fka Tazmission)

* Darby Allin vs. Anthony Bowens

* Anna Jay and Tay Conti vs. The Bunny and Penelope Ford in a Street Fight

* AEW TNT Champion Cody Rhodes defends against Ethan Page