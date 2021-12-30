Spoilers: AEW Rampage tapings for New Year’s Eve, Dark: Elevation tapings for Monday

– The New Year’s Smash edition of AEW Rampage was taped at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL after the Dynamite special went off the air last night. Below are full spoilers for Friday’s episode, which will air at 10pm ET on TNT:

* Darby Allin defeated Anthony Bowens by pinfall. Max Caster performed a rap before the match. Sting was at ringside with Allin. After the match, Andrade El Idolo came out and distracted Allin, which allowed The Acclaimed to leave Allin laying

* Anna Jay and Tay Conti defeated The Bunny and Penelope Ford in a Street Fight. This was a wild and crazy match with plenty of weapons (barbed wire, tables, ladders, thumbtacks, chairs, etc.) and blood. Ford was the only one who didn’t have a face covered in blood at the end. The Bunny tapped out to Jay for the finish. The crowd was really into this match, much more than the other Rampage matches tonight

* AEW TNT Champion Cody Rhodes retained over Ethan Page. Rhodes was much more over than he was for last week’s title win in Greensboro. Page had great heel heat. Arn Anderson was with Rhodes while Dan Lambert and Scorpio Sky were with Page

There will also be a “Technique with Taz” segment where Taz and Hook demonstrate the Redrum (fka Tazmission) submission in the ring. This was not taped before the live crowd.

– The January 3 edition of AEW “Dark: Elevation” was also taped on Wednesday night at Daily’s Place. Below are full spoilers from the taping:

* Riho defeated Valentina Rossi

* Scorpio Sky defeated Ray Jaz. Dan Lambert was with Sky

* Andrade El Idolo defeated JP Harlow. Jose was at ringside with Andrade

* Megan Bayne defeated Leila Grey. Bayne had two assistants with her

* John Silver and Alex Reynolds defeated Shayne Stetson and Mike Orlando

Elevation airs every Monday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.