Notes on Velvet Sky and Christi Jaynes

– Velvet Sky announced via Twitter…

Gonna be opening a page on an exclusive content site (not Onlyfans) in a few wks. No nudes, but there’ll be plenty of sexy content that I wont be posting anywhere else online.

Drop a comment & lemme know what kind of content u wanna see. Not limited to just sexy content.

— Velvet Sky (@VelVelHoller) December 28, 2021