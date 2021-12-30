Notes on Velvet Sky and Christi Jaynes
– Velvet Sky announced via Twitter…
Gonna be opening a page on an exclusive content site (not Onlyfans) in a few wks. No nudes, but there’ll be plenty of sexy content that I wont be posting anywhere else online.
Drop a comment & lemme know what kind of content u wanna see. Not limited to just sexy content.
— Velvet Sky (@VelVelHoller) December 28, 2021
– Independent wrestler Christi Jaynes teasing on social media that she will be joining OnlyFans in 2022.
Cheers to making Pour Decisions in 2022
Only Fans coming in 2022#brazilianwonderwoman #bossbabe #unapologeticallyme 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/soPo3seeMd
— Christi Jaynes™️ (@christijaynes) December 29, 2021
“Cheers to making Pour Decisions in 2022”,….Ah, unless you are a beverage company, Christi Jaynes, it is “poor” not “pour” (especially when you reference -unapologetically) . My question is, don’t you have people? Or even a Word Doc correct spell?